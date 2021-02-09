BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $212.25 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

