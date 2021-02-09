BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Q2 worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

NYSE QTWO opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $143.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

