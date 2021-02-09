Brightworth Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brightworth increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 13,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.90.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

