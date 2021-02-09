BrightView (NYSE:BV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

BrightView stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 79.3% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,620,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,663 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 114.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 577,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after acquiring an additional 540,300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 420,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 28.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

