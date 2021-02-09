BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

