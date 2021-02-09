Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $18.23 on Friday. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.66 million, a PE ratio of -49.27, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,115,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,691,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.