Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.62. Brickell Biotech shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 90,582 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

