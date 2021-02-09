Brenda I. Morris Sells 5,000 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BOOT stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 534,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,464. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $236,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

