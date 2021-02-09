Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

BDN opened at $11.80 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5,557.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

