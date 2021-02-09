Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. 45,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

