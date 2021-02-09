botXcoin (BOTX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $128,119.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $519.45 million and approximately $128,119.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.43 or 0.01058403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.53 or 0.05393407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00016603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039191 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

