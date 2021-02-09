Boston Scientific Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

