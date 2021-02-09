Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (BLX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE: BLX) recently:
- 1/27/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$46.50.
- 1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$45.00 to C$51.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$51.00.
- 1/14/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.
- 1/13/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$55.00.
Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$50.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,626.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.61. Boralex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc (BLXTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc (BLXTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.