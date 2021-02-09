Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (BLX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE: BLX) recently:

1/27/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$46.50.

1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$45.00 to C$51.00.

1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$51.00.

1/14/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

1/13/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$55.00.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$50.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,626.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.61. Boralex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

