boohoo group’s (BHOOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

BHOOY traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 425. boohoo group has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

