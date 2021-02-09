Bonded Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $751,890.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $751,890.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00051305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00176048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057981 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00194701 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00060959 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

Bonded Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

