Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Trading Up 41.4%

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN)’s stock price was up 41.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

Bogen Communications International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOGN)

Bogen Communications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bogen Communications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogen Communications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.