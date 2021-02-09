Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $301.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.