BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Northland Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $39.54 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

