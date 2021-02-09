Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.50. Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 2,844,175 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 30.55 and a current ratio of 33.03. The company has a market cap of £94.05 million and a P/E ratio of -32.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.72.

In related news, insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

