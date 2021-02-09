Blockpass (PASS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 702.4% higher against the dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $26,960.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.76 or 0.01058424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.10 or 0.05398877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00021083 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00030557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038437 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

