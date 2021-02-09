Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -115.78 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,425,981.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

