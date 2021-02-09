Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

