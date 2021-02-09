Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLKB opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.98, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

