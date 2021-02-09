Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,478.32 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.48 or 1.00224398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00095917 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

