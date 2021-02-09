Bitcloud Trading Up 11.1% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $165,994.40 and $60.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.08 or 1.00019002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.95 or 0.01005016 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00275669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.60 or 0.00212206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00083891 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001756 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00030424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001685 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,726,721 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

