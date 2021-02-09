Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $192,000 Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Flex were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,644,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after buying an additional 599,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,768,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 108,643 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 125,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.