Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

