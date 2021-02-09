Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIREF shares. Tudor Pickering raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 174,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $561.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

