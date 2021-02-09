Biogen Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

Shares of BIIB opened at $268.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.94. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 65.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

