Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biodesix.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000.
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
