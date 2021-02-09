Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDSX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Biodesix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

