Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Trading Up 11.6%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s stock price was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 756,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 278,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

