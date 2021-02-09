BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BBL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 395,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,359. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 83.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.