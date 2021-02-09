BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,290 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group (BHP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,925.83 ($25.16).

BHP Group (BHP.L) stock opened at GBX 2,087.50 ($27.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,064.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,803.77. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21). The company has a market capitalization of £44.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

