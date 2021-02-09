Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s stock price rose 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 526,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 354,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

