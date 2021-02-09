Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 583,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 449,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

