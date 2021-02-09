Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

