Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 645 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Citigroup by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,642,000 after buying an additional 1,081,036 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 253,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,181,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

