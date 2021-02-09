Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,053. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,923,114 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

