Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $292,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,315 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,307,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $6,298,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,577.8% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 122,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,486,793. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

