Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises about 2.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at $232,000.

INTF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 130,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,603. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

