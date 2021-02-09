Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys Shares of 914 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.00. 5,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,148. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $287.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

