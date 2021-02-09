Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,703 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,423 shares of company stock worth $25,763,058. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

