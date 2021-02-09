Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 408 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

