Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $280.00 at Citigroup

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,407.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

