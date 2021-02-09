Beazley’s (BZLYF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazley has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.00 on Monday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

