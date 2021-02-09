Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $44.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

