Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

