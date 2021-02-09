Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.31.

BAX opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Baxter International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

