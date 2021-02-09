Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. 847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 102.98%.
About Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company held interests in 52,368 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
