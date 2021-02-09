Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. 847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 102.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Battalion Oil stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. CM Management LLC owned 0.80% of Battalion Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company held interests in 52,368 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

