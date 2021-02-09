BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $106.29

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.29 and traded as low as $96.40. BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) shares last traded at $98.60, with a volume of 686,447 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. The stock has a market cap of £436.91 million and a P/E ratio of 89.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.29.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

